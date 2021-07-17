Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kimball International by 451.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kimball International by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBAL opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $459.44 million, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.31. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $138.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KBAL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Kimball International Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

