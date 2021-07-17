Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 151,416 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 164.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Leslie’s worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.05.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Insiders have sold a total of 16,073,367 shares of company stock worth $432,329,852 in the last 90 days.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

