Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of Digi International worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 78,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $659.16 million, a PE ratio of 66.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $25.60.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.01 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.19.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

