Bao Finance (BAO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.78 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00038284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00102860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00144689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,774.01 or 1.00099145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.