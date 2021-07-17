Barclays Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €138.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €123.69 ($145.52).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €110.64 ($130.16) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €107.12.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

