Barclays Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €142.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €132.50 ($155.88).

Shares of SAP opened at €125.46 ($147.60) on Tuesday. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $147.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

