Barclays Analysts Give The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) a $437.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $392.45.

NYSE GS opened at $364.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 51.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $5,156,954.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,940 shares of company stock worth $9,369,737. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

