Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Atrion by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Atrion by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

ATRI opened at $610.12 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $567.00 and a 12 month high of $745.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $610.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.10.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

