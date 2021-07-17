Barclays PLC Grows Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLRE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Daniel Roitman bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $497,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,058.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $9.11 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $312.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $146.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

