Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 159.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Horizon Bancorp worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 35.6% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.30. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

