Barclays PLC Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 72.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $31.58 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $606.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David R. Little purchased 30,021 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $860,702.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at $38,878,412.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

