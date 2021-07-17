Barclays PLC Has $706,000 Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,947 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 2.28. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $76.71 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

