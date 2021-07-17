Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,327 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Titan International worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 78,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,290,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at $394,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Titan International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $453.00 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

