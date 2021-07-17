Base Protocol (BASE) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00004107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $501,229.09 and approximately $11,608.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00048646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.17 or 0.00794940 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 549,274 coins and its circulating supply is 384,714 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

