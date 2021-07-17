Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 3,672 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,305,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,749,000 after acquiring an additional 420,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 311,098 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,675,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

