Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,287 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 701,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,382,000 after acquiring an additional 97,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after buying an additional 179,347 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 545,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after buying an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 514,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after buying an additional 138,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after buying an additional 70,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.97.

