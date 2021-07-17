Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 438 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.21.

NYSE KMB opened at $138.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

