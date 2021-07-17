Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,037 Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,037 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Allegiance Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $3,221,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,659,000 after acquiring an additional 50,765 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $1,747,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABTX opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $722.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

