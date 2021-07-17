Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $964,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.55.

CAT stock opened at $207.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.82. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.21 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

