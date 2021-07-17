Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,131,777 shares of company stock valued at $259,355,427 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $232.46 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $239.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

