Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives $452.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $452.00.

BZLYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Investec raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beazley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $452.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Beazley stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40. Beazley has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

