Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives $28.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,567,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after buying an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 628.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after buying an additional 402,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBBY traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $27.16. 1,828,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,141,777. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

