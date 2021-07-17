Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $6,250,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $3,643,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $1,756,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 857.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,384,000 after acquiring an additional 90,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.98. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BNFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

