Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €115.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.93 ($118.74).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

GXI opened at €87.50 ($102.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €92.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 29.44.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.