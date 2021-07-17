(Bermuda) Ltd Gap Purchases 1,500,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) major shareholder (Bermuda) Ltd Gap purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

