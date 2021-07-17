BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 75.2% from the June 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BETRF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29. BetterLife Pharma has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.00.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

