BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). BigCommerce posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIGC. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $2,734,738.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,412.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,916 shares of company stock valued at $31,518,917 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 91.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after acquiring an additional 680,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in BigCommerce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after purchasing an additional 496,292 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 876,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.99. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

