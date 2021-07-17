Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Short Interest Update

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNVIF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04. Binovi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

About Binovi Technologies

Binovi Technologies Corp. develops and commercializes visual and neuro-cognitive processing products, and hardware and software for diagnosing and remediating visual perception disorders in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Binovi Touch, a tool for vision therapy and vision training; Binovi Pro, which allows doctors/trainers to manage various aspects of patient/athlete's vision training regimens, track progress, and plan and assign protocols; Binovi Coach, a tool that allows users to complete their assigned activities through clear multimedia guidance; and Binovi Academy, an educational hub.

