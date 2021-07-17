Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Path by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

