Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

