BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Down 5.2%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.20 and last traded at $42.37. Approximately 2,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 320,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.50.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $326,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,548.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $72,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at $274,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,566 shares of company stock worth $7,582,128. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

