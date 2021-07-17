BioPassport Token Achieves Market Cap of $7.27 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $176,584.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

