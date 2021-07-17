Bitcoin Diamond Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.21 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00005418 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $320.58 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000969 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00049903 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00030402 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

