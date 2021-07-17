Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $124.95 or 0.00390222 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.35 billion and approximately $233.38 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,021.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.91 or 0.01392561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00078467 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000204 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,789,733 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

