Bitzeny (ZNY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 37.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $97,432.71 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00383733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

