BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.35% of Taylor Devices worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Devices by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TAYD opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

