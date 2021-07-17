BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) by 138.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Oncology were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,206,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen George Dilly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

SRRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of SRRA opened at $20.23 on Friday. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.72. The company has a market cap of $249.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.