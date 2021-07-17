BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUSGU opened at $10.35 on Friday. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

