BlackRock Inc. Purchases 20,946 Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.80 price target on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

PZG opened at $0.90 on Friday. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

