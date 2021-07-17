BlackRock Inc. Takes $154,000 Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,487 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 651,057 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 317,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,130,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $4,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.65. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

