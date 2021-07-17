BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Down 74.4% in June

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter worth $8,007,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 22.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 185,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,273 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter worth $338,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter worth $238,000.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

NYSE:BTA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,602. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.