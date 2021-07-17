BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 110.3% from the June 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 51,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MVT remained flat at $$15.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,604. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

