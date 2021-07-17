Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Down 20.8% in June

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

Shares of BGB opened at $13.73 on Friday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.