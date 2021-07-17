Blair Graeme Cunningham Sells 3,963 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $34,478.10.

Blair Graeme Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 7,492 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $71,099.08.

Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.59. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

CODA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Coda Octopus Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coda Octopus Group during the first quarter worth about $390,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

