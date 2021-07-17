BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2.29 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $2.29 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.