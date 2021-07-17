BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) by 308.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,831 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 15.70% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,493,000.

BKHY opened at $56.75 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.54.

