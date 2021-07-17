BOMB Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. BOMB has a market cap of $1.13 million and $152,788.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00003959 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,587.24 or 1.00081325 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00034820 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00049853 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000863 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,579 coins and its circulating supply is 904,791 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

