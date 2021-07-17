Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $89.45 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.