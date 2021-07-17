Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the June 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BCLI opened at $3.34 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 460.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 100,355 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 193.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.