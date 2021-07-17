Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.09

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 3098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAK. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. On average, analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Braskem in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Braskem by 225.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Braskem in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

